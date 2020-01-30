Previous
Lowrider by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1029

Lowrider

Check out my sweet ride!

The Victoria and Albert Museum currently has an exhibition on cars, and this Chevrolet Impala is on display. Customised lowriders became popular with Los Angeles' latino communities, and this one belongs to Tommy Flores who is a member of the Imperials, which is one of the biggest lowrider car clubs in the world. The car is called 'Tipsy / Guardian Angel' and he has dedicated it to all the former members of the Imperials who have died.
https://www.vam.ac.uk/articles/car-subcultures
https://www.vam.ac.uk/exhibitions/cars?gclid=CjwKCAiAg9rxBRADEiwAxKDTuqRT1jAwy67OxQfUEsqGVIsoMLA-zThAW8GxOhIaSoL2A5QP_07pLBoCu2cQAvD_BwE
Photo Details

