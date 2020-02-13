Sign up
Photo 1043
Lichfield Court, Richmond
Lichfield Court was built in 1935 and designed by the architect George Bertram Carter. It consists of two blocks of flats built in the Art Deco Streamline Moderne style, which emphasised long lines and curves, and was used in ocean liners.
I would love to have a look round one day, as it looks spectacular:
http://www.lichfieldcourt.com/p/about.html
As befits an Art Deco building, Lichfield Court was a location for an episode of Agatha Christie's Poirot.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017.
1074
photos
45
followers
64
following
1043
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100
Taken
12th February 2020 8:02am
Tags
richmond
,
art deco
,
for2020
,
lichfield court
