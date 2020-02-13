Previous
Lichfield Court, Richmond
Photo 1043

Lichfield Court, Richmond

Lichfield Court was built in 1935 and designed by the architect George Bertram Carter. It consists of two blocks of flats built in the Art Deco Streamline Moderne style, which emphasised long lines and curves, and was used in ocean liners.

I would love to have a look round one day, as it looks spectacular: http://www.lichfieldcourt.com/p/about.html

As befits an Art Deco building, Lichfield Court was a location for an episode of Agatha Christie's Poirot.
13th February 2020

