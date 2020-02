The Nelson Stair, Somerset House

Somerset House is a former royal palace. It was redeveloped in the 18th century by the architect Sir William Chambers to house a number of public offices. This five storey rotunda staircase was designed for the Navy Office in the Palladian style, which was influenced by classical architecture of Greece and Rome. Somerset House was damaged by heavy bombing during the Blitz, and the staircase was rebuilt in 1952.