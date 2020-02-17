Sign up
Photo 1047
My still life
This week's Flash of Red invites us to capture a glimpse of the everyday in a still life. Now that Dry January is over, I like enjoying a glass of wine and a good book when the evenings are cold and dark.
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
0
0
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
1081
photos
46
followers
64
following
287% complete
View this month »
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
Latest from all albums
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
32
33
1048
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
18th February 2020 7:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wine
,
still life
,
rumpelstiltskin
,
for2020
