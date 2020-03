This reel of thread might well be older than me as I can remember seeing it in the sewing box when I was little. I'm not sure why we had it as neither I, nor my older sisters, were keen on pink. It's a bigger mystery to know how it ended up in my own sewing box!This was taken for the Rainbow Challenge, which starts today. If you haven't tried it before, it's good fun and can provide inspiration when you are struggling with ideas for your project: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43226/rainbow-challenge-2020