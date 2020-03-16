Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1075
Muscle
This is a Ford Mustang GT Fastback, like the one Steve McQueen drove through San Francisco in his film Bullitt.
I took this shot earlier in the year at the Victoria and Albert Museum's special exhibition on cars.
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
1109
photos
49
followers
67
following
294% complete
View this month »
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-E3
Taken
2nd February 2020 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
mustang
,
ford
,
bullitt
,
rainbow2020
,
steve mcqueen
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close