Muscle by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1075

Muscle

This is a Ford Mustang GT Fastback, like the one Steve McQueen drove through San Francisco in his film Bullitt.

I took this shot earlier in the year at the Victoria and Albert Museum's special exhibition on cars.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

@rumpelstiltskin
