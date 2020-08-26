Previous
Next
Green Bridge of Wales (Pont Werdd Cymru) by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1208

Green Bridge of Wales (Pont Werdd Cymru)

This is a shot of the Green Bridge of Wales, a 24 metre high limestone arch on the south Pembrokeshire coast.

Apologies for not commenting on your photos over the past couple of weeks - now that I'm back, I'm looking forward to seeing what I have missed on 365!


26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Lynn

ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
330% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Welcome back! Hope you had a super time away. What a lovely dramatic shot.
August 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise