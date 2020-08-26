Sign up
Photo 1208
Green Bridge of Wales (Pont Werdd Cymru)
This is a shot of the Green Bridge of Wales, a 24 metre high limestone arch on the south Pembrokeshire coast.
Apologies for not commenting on your photos over the past couple of weeks - now that I'm back, I'm looking forward to seeing what I have missed on 365!
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
1244
photos
52
followers
61
following
330% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
26th August 2020 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coast
,
arch
,
wales
,
theme-movement
,
limestone
,
pembrokeshire
,
green bridge
,
landscape-30
,
green bridge of wales
Casablanca
ace
Welcome back! Hope you had a super time away. What a lovely dramatic shot.
August 30th, 2020
