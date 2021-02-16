Previous
Next
Flash of Red portraits: Chinese New Year by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1265

Flash of Red portraits: Chinese New Year

One final shot from London's Chinese New Year celebrations in previous years. This was taken at Trafalgar Square in 2014, when participants were getting ready before the start of the parade.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Lynn

ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise