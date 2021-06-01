Sign up
Photo 1370
Bayside
Bayside Vista is a new block of apartments by the beach in Worthing, West Sussex. The curved balconies make for a striking design, and it looks like a great place to live when the sun is shining.
https://baysideworthing.co.uk
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
Tags
architecture
,
worthing
,
bayside
Catherine P
Wow! A very artistic capture.
June 7th, 2021
