Previous
Next
Bayside by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1370

Bayside

Bayside Vista is a new block of apartments by the beach in Worthing, West Sussex. The curved balconies make for a striking design, and it looks like a great place to live when the sun is shining.

https://baysideworthing.co.uk
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Lynn

ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
376% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Catherine P
Wow! A very artistic capture.
June 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise