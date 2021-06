Chichester Cathedral was constructed in 1076 and completed in 1106, with further additions of a spire, cloisters and the bell tower in 1400. The tower and spire collapsed in 1861, and it took 5 years for the cathedral to be repaired and reopen. The 20th century saw the introduction of artworks such as a stained glass window by Chagall, and paintings by Graham Sutherland and John Piper.