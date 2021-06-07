Sign up
The Southern Pavilion, Worthing Pier
The Art Deco pavilion on Worthing Pier is currently being restored. It's a beautiful building which dates from 1935, and it replaced an earlier version which was damaged in a fire.
7th June 2021
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-E3
Taken
30th May 2021 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pier
,
sussex
,
art deco
,
worthing
,
worthing pier
