The Southern Pavilion, Worthing Pier by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1376

The Southern Pavilion, Worthing Pier

The Art Deco pavilion on Worthing Pier is currently being restored. It's a beautiful building which dates from 1935, and it replaced an earlier version which was damaged in a fire.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Lynn

ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
376% complete

View this month »

