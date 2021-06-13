Previous
Next
Somerset House by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1382

Somerset House

This shot was taken last month as Somerset House was preparing to host the London Design Biennial. Behind the statue is a van delivering trees for the installation 'Forest for Change'. You can read more about it here: https://www.londondesignbiennale.com/participant/the-global-goals-pavilion
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Lynn

ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
379% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise