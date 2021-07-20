Previous
At home with Lee Miller by rumpelstiltskin
At home with Lee Miller

Farley Farm House (in Chiddingly, East Sussex) was home to the photographer Lee Miller from 1949 until her death in 1976. Her husband, Roland Penrose was a surrealist artist and art collector, and the house contains his artworks, along with those of guests such as Picasso, Miro and Henry Moore. Remarkably, her son Antony Penrose had no idea of her past as a photographer and model until after she died. He has since opened the house to the public and taken responsibility for her photographic archive.

https://www.farleyshouseandgallery.co.uk
https://www.leemiller.co.uk/

Photo Details

