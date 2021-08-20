Previous
Roy's Boys by rumpelstiltskin
Roy's Boys

The RX150 is a frequently-photographed member of Hasting's fishing fleet. The name of the fleet, "Roys Boys," appears on the stern.
20th August 2021

Lynn

rumpelstiltskin
