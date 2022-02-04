Previous
Tate Britain by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1485

Tate Britain

Today's shot for Flash of Red is the dome at Tate Britain. Originally called the National Gallery of British Art, the building was designed by Sidney RJ Smith and it opened in 1897.
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

