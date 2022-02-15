Sign up
Haegue Yang at Tate Modern
Haegue Yang is an artist who uses everyday materials to create art. This suspended sculpture is made from 500 venetian blinds and is inspired by the work of conceptual artist Sol LeWitt.
https://www.tate.org.uk/visit/tate-modern/display/materials-and-objects/haegue-yang
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
1534
photos
59
followers
67
following
409% complete
