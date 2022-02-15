Previous
Haegue Yang at Tate Modern by rumpelstiltskin
Haegue Yang at Tate Modern

Haegue Yang is an artist who uses everyday materials to create art. This suspended sculpture is made from 500 venetian blinds and is inspired by the work of conceptual artist Sol LeWitt.

https://www.tate.org.uk/visit/tate-modern/display/materials-and-objects/haegue-yang
