Shaken, not stirred by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1497

Shaken, not stirred

This is the Aston Martin driven by James Bond in his latest film, No Time to Die. It is currently on display in Beaulieu Motor Museum.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

