Photo 1521
Snowdon Ranger station
This stop on the Welsh Highland Railway is thought to date from 1869. The railway was closed in 1936, but the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways was reopened in 2003. The stop is unmanned but trains stop on request.
https://www.festrail.co.uk
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
1564
photos
58
followers
66
following
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
1516
42
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
Tags
railway
,
trains
,
snowdonia
,
ffestiniog
,
snowdon ranger
