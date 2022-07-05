Previous
Snowdon Ranger station by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1521

Snowdon Ranger station

This stop on the Welsh Highland Railway is thought to date from 1869. The railway was closed in 1936, but the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways was reopened in 2003. The stop is unmanned but trains stop on request.
https://www.festrail.co.uk
Photo Details

