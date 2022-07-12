Sign up
Photo 1528
Mountain streams
Another shot from my trip to Snowdonia.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
1
1
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
1570
photos
59
followers
66
following
418% complete
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
6th July 2022 9:13am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snowdonia
,
beddgelert
,
theme-perspectives
Shepherdman
Nice shot of classic Snowdonia - works well in B/W
July 12th, 2022
