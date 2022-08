Tough Mudder: the warm up

Tough Mudder is an endurance event that is hosted around the world. This weekend, a local park was transformed into a Tough Mudder course with a series of challenging activities and obstacles. Due to the heatwave, the mud was dry not wet, but participants still seemed to enjoy the day. This was the warm up at the start line, where everyone was encouraged to look after and help each other when attempting the course.