Denzel at the window by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1550

Denzel at the window

This is Denzel, who lives two doors down, and he is a frequent visitor to my house. He lives with Raymond, who I photographed a couple of weeks ago sitting in the same place:

https://365project.org/rumpelstiltskin/365/2022-11-20
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

