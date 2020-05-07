Previous
Next
Statue b by runner365
15 / 365

Statue b

7th May 2020 7th May 20

Claes

ace
@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Claes ace
@graemestevens Thought about you when I saw this, it was next to the other one with the horserider
May 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise