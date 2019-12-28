Sign up
Photo 563
Cottage
The small cottage on Langeland, island South of Funen, where I spend the next couple of days with my amazing girlfriend, we were offered to borrow it for free instead of renting something.
So it is time for long walks and just being together.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Claes
@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
563
photos
11
followers
24
following
154% complete
View this month »
Tags
love
,
cottage
,
langeland
