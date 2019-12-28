Previous
Cottage by runner365
Photo 563

Cottage

The small cottage on Langeland, island South of Funen, where I spend the next couple of days with my amazing girlfriend, we were offered to borrow it for free instead of renting something.
So it is time for long walks and just being together.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Claes

@runner365
