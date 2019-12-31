Previous
Old fishing shed by runner365
Old fishing shed

One last picture from Langeland - and then we'll be back in Copenhagen.
We have had some really nice times here.
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Claes

@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
