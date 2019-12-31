Sign up
Photo 566
Next
Photo 566
Old fishing shed
One last picture from Langeland - and then we'll be back in Copenhagen.
We have had some really nice times here.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Claes
@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
566
photos
13
followers
20
following
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
31st December 2019 12:35pm
Tags
shed
,
langeland
