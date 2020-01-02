Sign up
Photo 568
Hommage
Trying some hints from a fellow 365'er, not sure I nailed it ...
Copenhagen Harbour
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
Claes
@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
3
365
ILCE-6000
2nd January 2020 12:50pm
harbour
cph
