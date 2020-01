Orstedsparken 1

I've decided, at least for now, to work in geographical themes - that is, to focus on a location and try to take my daily pictures there until I feel like the subject is empty or until I find myself in another location (maybe due to travelling on vacation or something like that).



I start out in Orstedsparken, a local park named after HC Orsted a Danish pioneer into physics - like electro magnetism etc.