My butchers shop - (Intermezzo) by runner365
Photo 574

My butchers shop - (Intermezzo)

My butcher Yilmaz in his shop - Ali Baba butcher.

Yilmaz delivered the duck for christmas eve and I dropped by today to compliment him for the fine bird.
He is, beside being a great butcher, one of the nicest people I know. Kind towards everyone, even me :-)
Claes

@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
