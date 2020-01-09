Previous
Orstedsparken 5 by runner365
Photo 575

Orstedsparken 5

View 1 - from the steel bridge

As I have might have hinted there will probably be a view 2 later on.

Today the weather was terrible, rain all day, so I fill a gap with a picture from yesterday.
I'd rahter do that than risk ruining my camera by getting soaking wet.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Claes

@runner365
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice view
January 9th, 2020  
