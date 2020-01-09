Sign up
Photo 575
Orstedsparken 5
View 1 - from the steel bridge
As I have might have hinted there will probably be a view 2 later on.
Today the weather was terrible, rain all day, so I fill a gap with a picture from yesterday.
I'd rahter do that than risk ruining my camera by getting soaking wet.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
1
1
Claes
ace
@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
584
photos
16
followers
22
following
157% complete
View this month »
569
570
9
571
572
573
574
575
4
1
1
365
ILCE-6000
9th January 2020 4:05pm
Tags
view
,
cheating
,
cph
,
orstedsparken
bkb in the city
Nice view
January 9th, 2020
