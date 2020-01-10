Previous
Next
Orstedsparken 6 by runner365
Photo 576

Orstedsparken 6

I forgot that the camera was on manual focus - however despite the absence of clarity I still like this shot.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Claes

ace
@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise