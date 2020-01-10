Sign up
Photo 576
Orstedsparken 6
I forgot that the camera was on manual focus - however despite the absence of clarity I still like this shot.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Claes
@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
Tags
cph
,
orstedsparken
