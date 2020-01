Soul trail cup 2020

I'm a little vain today.



My daughter and I completed the second run in the 2020 Soul trail cup. She ran 3 km and I did 6, however this cup is the first time we do trail together and I really enjoy running with her.



Soul trail is a small 5 event series arranged by local running clubs outside Copenhagen. I've done quite some running events during the last 10-15 years mostly on tarmac, but trail running is so much fun and the participants are a happy bunch - I can only recommend it to everyone.