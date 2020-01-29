Previous
Sunshine by runner365
Photo 595

Sunshine

Sometimes the sun breaks through and everything is just fine ...

Btw the time setting on my old camera is still way off, the picture is def. not taken at 12.21 am
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Claes

ace
@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
163% complete

