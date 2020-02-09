Previous
Next
3400 m by runner365
Photo 606

3400 m

The view from approximately 3400m before while drinking some hot redwine.
The next part is skiing down that slope - but at the time I felt fairly confident ... 15 minutes later not so much, however I did get down in one piece.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Claes

ace
@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise