Photo 606
3400 m
The view from approximately 3400m before while drinking some hot redwine.
The next part is skiing down that slope - but at the time I felt fairly confident ... 15 minutes later not so much, however I did get down in one piece.
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
Claes
ace
@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(8) plus
Taken
9th February 2020 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
