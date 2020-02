View from the lift

Today started out just perfect, like the view - perfect skiing on perfect slopes, great fun and not a lot of skiers around.

And I actually felt like I could ski, everything was fine and dandy until 2 pm when the clouds in the horizon came in and it became all grey and snowy and you couldn't tell the piste from the background - you just had to trust your ability to handle the pistes ... and it all went well.

Great day in general!



