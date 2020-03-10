Lacing on a Tuesday afternoon

Well I have a sore throat and in these Corona virus times I was asked to stay at home in order to keep my collegues calm - I don't have the virus mentioned and on every ordinary Tuesday I would be at work and I did turn up yesterday, only to be driving home again before 10.



So what do I do with all that time - I discover lacing shoes as a thing. Above is a selection of my shoes,before and after re-lacing.



From left to right/top to bottom you see:



Double back; Star; Narrow foot/heel slip combo; Hidden knot variation.

Ladder/Double back variation; 5-hole Diamond and classic Sawtooth.



And now I'm out of shoes to re-lace, since I did the rest yesterday ... I can only recommend Classic Ladder lacing if you have a pair of sneakers that won't seem to fit. I did that on a pair yesterday and now they feel much better.