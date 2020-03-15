The lighthouse at Lyngvig

My girfriend and I was supposed to go to Paris on the weekend of 13.-15. of March, however circumstance had other plans.

I had arranged a surptice trip, our first weekend trip out of Denmark and only our second get-away during the 6 month we have been together.



So since we couldn't risk going abroad, mainly because Hanne is a pediatician working in the main hospital in Copenhagen and risking a 14 days quarentaine didn't seem like the right thing to do, we went to the west coast and enjoyed some long walks and each other. The Area around Sondervig to Lyngvig is a part of the coast where I did spend a lot of vacations as a child.



And yes, it was quite windy - then and now.