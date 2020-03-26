Sign up
Photo 635
The Moon and Venus
Like a pair of lovers the Moon and Venus were in the sky yesterday evening
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
Claes
@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
Tags
moon
,
venus
Five plus Two
lovely photo
March 27th, 2020
