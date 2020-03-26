Previous
The Moon and Venus by runner365
The Moon and Venus

Like a pair of lovers the Moon and Venus were in the sky yesterday evening
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Claes

@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
Five plus Two ace
lovely photo
March 27th, 2020  
