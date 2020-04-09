Previous
Goodnight - good night by runner365
Photo 649

Goodnight - good night

Sometimes cellphone cameras are great - in this shot the auto functions made it look more or less like an aquarel painting ... at least to me.

BoB I think
9th April 2020

Claes

ace
@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
177% complete

