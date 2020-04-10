Sign up
Photo 650
the shelves
I was out shopping for supper when I stumbled over this shelve of stuff that I didn't need myself - maybe noone needs ceramic cats and a watering can shaped like a rabbit ... maybe it's just me
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
Claes
ace
@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
stuff
