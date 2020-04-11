The Tinder-box

A soldier came marching along the highway: left, right! left, right! He had his knapsack on his back

and a sword at his side, for he had been out fighting a war, and now he was on his way home. Out

on the highway he came across an old witch – she was horribly ugly, her lower lip hung right down

on her chest. She said: ‘Good evening, soldier! What a fine sword and a large knapsack you have,

you’re a real soldier! And now you’re going to have as much money as you want to own!’

‘Thank you, you old witch!’ the soldier said.

‘Can you see that big tree?’ the witch said, pointing at a tree that stood next to them. ‘It’s

completely hollow inside! You’re to clamber up to the top of it and there you’ll see a hole you can

let yourself slide down through and get deep inside the tree! I’ll bind a rope round your waist, for

then I can haul you up when you give me a shout!’

‘What am I supposed to do down in the tree?’ the soldier asked.

‘Fetch money!’ the witch said,