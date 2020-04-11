Previous
Next
The Tinder-box by runner365
Photo 651

The Tinder-box

A soldier came marching along the highway: left, right! left, right! He had his knapsack on his back
and a sword at his side, for he had been out fighting a war, and now he was on his way home. Out
on the highway he came across an old witch – she was horribly ugly, her lower lip hung right down
on her chest. She said: ‘Good evening, soldier! What a fine sword and a large knapsack you have,
you’re a real soldier! And now you’re going to have as much money as you want to own!’
‘Thank you, you old witch!’ the soldier said.
‘Can you see that big tree?’ the witch said, pointing at a tree that stood next to them. ‘It’s
completely hollow inside! You’re to clamber up to the top of it and there you’ll see a hole you can
let yourself slide down through and get deep inside the tree! I’ll bind a rope round your waist, for
then I can haul you up when you give me a shout!’
‘What am I supposed to do down in the tree?’ the soldier asked.
‘Fetch money!’ the witch said,
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Claes

ace
@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

BillyBoy
Cool B&W.
April 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise