Photo 673
Green
They tried with a ban, but people still gathered on the green spots in the city - so now they have made squares on the grass in which 10 people are allowed to hang out.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Claes
ace
@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
686
photos
19
followers
25
following
184% complete
666
667
668
669
670
671
672
673
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
moto g(8) plus
Taken
3rd May 2020 6:38pm
