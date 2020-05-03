Previous
Next
Green by runner365
Photo 673

Green

They tried with a ban, but people still gathered on the green spots in the city - so now they have made squares on the grass in which 10 people are allowed to hang out.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Claes

ace
@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
184% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise