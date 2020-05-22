Previous
Moens klint by runner365
Moens klint

Moens klint (Møns klint) is a chalk cliff along the South East coast of the Danish Island Moen (! 😏) - today we walked along most of it and back through the hilly forest terrain on top of it.
