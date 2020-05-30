Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 685
The kayak course
This weekend I'm doing a kayak course and I'm having so much fun.
These are the fellow course participants, a merry bunch, during a break.
The guy in yellow lying on the bench is the instructor, he obviously understands the importance of resting whenever possible.
30th May 2020
30th May 20
Claes
ace
@runner365
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(8) plus
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
