Previous
Next
The kayak course by runner365
Photo 685

The kayak course

This weekend I'm doing a kayak course and I'm having so much fun.
These are the fellow course participants, a merry bunch, during a break.

The guy in yellow lying on the bench is the instructor, he obviously understands the importance of resting whenever possible.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Claes

ace
@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
187% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise