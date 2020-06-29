Previous
The gate by runner365
Photo 687

The gate

You might ask, what is the purpose of this gate and why is it locked when there is no fence surrounding it.
I have no answer to any of these questions, it seems like an enigma to me.
Claes

@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
