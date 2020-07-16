Sign up
Photo 702
Beach houses
Small beach houses at the northern coast of Zealand - they are some 2x2 meters and I suppose impossible to acquire.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
Claes
@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
