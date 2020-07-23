Sign up
Photo 708
Bennos truck stop
If you ever get to Kaub in Pfalz in Germany you have to try Bennos, that's really something else.
I had pasta with pork chop, gravy and red cabbage.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
Claes
@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
728
photos
19
followers
25
following
