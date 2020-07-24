Previous
I wish I was a little more royal... by runner365
Photo 709

I wish I was a little more royal...

Someone seemingly wished they lived in a castle.

This house in Lorch is currently being rebuild with castle walls and towers and a huge cast iron gate.
Claes

@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
Walks @ 7 ace
Fun to be able to act upon one's fantasies. Very good PoV to show lots of the details of the project.
July 24th, 2020  
