Photo 709
I wish I was a little more royal...
Someone seemingly wished they lived in a castle.
This house in Lorch is currently being rebuild with castle walls and towers and a huge cast iron gate.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
Claes
ace
@runner365
Restart! I have no idea how the project will turn out this time, but I embrace the opportunity and go with what feels right...
Walks @ 7
ace
Fun to be able to act upon one's fantasies. Very good PoV to show lots of the details of the project.
July 24th, 2020
