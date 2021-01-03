Sign up
Photo 723
Donse lake
An artificial lake created 300 years ago
SOOC 3
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Claes
ace
@runner365
2021 - giving it a go again I've been away for around half a year, enjoying other aspects of life. However this project did never leave...
Tags
lake
,
sooc
,
donse
