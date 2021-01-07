Previous
New bike rack by runner365
Photo 727

New bike rack

It is a bit of a challenge to get some usable captures, because the night starts around 4 p.m. and that's when I have time to go out on a normal day.

These bike racks are outside the central railway station in Copnehagen

I did crop this one a little, so no SOOC today
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Claes

@runner365
