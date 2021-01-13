Previous
Cormorant taking off by runner365
Cormorant taking off

I hadn't realized which settings I had my camera on, but this one turned out ok.

I have a tendency of focusing on aperture and ISO and forgetting the shutter speed - this time I was a littel too focused on the shutter speed.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Claes

@runner365
Photo Details

Margo Sayer ace
Interesting & splendid shot. My younger days were spent in the Isle of Man (small island in the Irish Sea, between Ireland and mainland UK). We used to fish in an open boat for plaice...and latterly a day boat designed for fishing in deeper waters where we caught cod. Rod to plate 1 hour!
January 13th, 2021  
