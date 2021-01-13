Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 733
Cormorant taking off
I hadn't realized which settings I had my camera on, but this one turned out ok.
I have a tendency of focusing on aperture and ISO and forgetting the shutter speed - this time I was a littel too focused on the shutter speed.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Claes
ace
@runner365
2021 - giving it a go again I've been away for around half a year, enjoying other aspects of life. However this project did never leave...
757
photos
23
followers
26
following
200% complete
View this month »
726
727
728
729
730
731
732
733
Latest from all albums
728
729
23
730
731
732
24
733
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th January 2021 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
copenhagen
,
cormorant
Margo Sayer
ace
Interesting & splendid shot. My younger days were spent in the Isle of Man (small island in the Irish Sea, between Ireland and mainland UK). We used to fish in an open boat for plaice...and latterly a day boat designed for fishing in deeper waters where we caught cod. Rod to plate 1 hour!
January 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close