The school without pupils by runner365
The school without pupils

A picture of an empty school yard - a Covid19 thing.Everyone is home schooled at the moment

(well a few kids are still being looked after due their parent having to work as doctors or something similar)
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Claes

@runner365
January 18th, 2021  
