Photo 738
The school without pupils
A picture of an empty school yard - a Covid19 thing.Everyone is home schooled at the moment
(well a few kids are still being looked after due their parent having to work as doctors or something similar)
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Claes
ace
@runner365
2021 - giving it a go again I've been away for around half a year, enjoying other aspects of life. However this project did never leave...
Jacqueline
ace
Blue hour shot, always amazing to see how blue the sky is in that short period.
January 18th, 2021
